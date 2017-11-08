Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Skipping practice Wednesday

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said Bryant is dealing with a sprained ankle and bruised knee and will be held out of practice Wednesday, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bryant suffered the injuries while trying to haul in a reception during Sunday's win over the Chiefs, resulting in his early departure from the contest. According to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Wednesday that Bryant's availability for the Week 10 matchup with the Falcons was uncertain, but the wideout's participation level in practices Thursday or Friday should carry more weight regarding his status.