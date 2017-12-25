Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Slowed by Seahawks

Bryant caught three passes for 44 yards on six targets against Seattle on Sunday.

Dak Prescott was only able to total 182 yards and two interceptions on 34 pass attempts, so there wasn't much to go around for the pass catchers. As has generally been the case this year, Bryant struggled to get open and appears to be in a state of at least slight decline. He gets a tough match on the road against the Eagles next week.

