Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Snaps touchdown drought in win

Bryant brought in five of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 38-14 win over the Redskins.

Bryant snapped a five-game scoring drought in vintage Dez fashion, outleaping Bashaud Breeland in the left corner of the end zone in the third quarter for a 13-yard grab that made him the new franchise leader in receiving touchdowns with 72. The 29-year-old is still looking for his first 100-yard game of the season and is averaging a career-low 10.9 YPC, but he's posted at least four receptions in eight of his last nine games. He'll look to build in Thursday's effort against the vulnerable Giants in Week 14.