Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Still hasn't met with team brass

Bryant still hasn't met with head coach Jason Garrett or owner Jerry Jones to discuss his future with the Cowboys, Nick Eatman of the team's official website reports.

Scheduled for a non-guaranteed $12.5 million base salary and $16.5 million cap hit both of the next two seasons, Bryant likely will be asked to consider a pay cut within the next few weeks. The Cowboys don't seem to be in any rush to address the issue, though it's generally best to make major roster decisions prior to the NFL Draft. Dallas already bolstered its receiving corps with the offseason additions of Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson, providing insurance in case Bryant or Cole Beasley ultimately is released or Terrance Williams is slow to recover from offseason foot surgery. Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones both have said that Bryant remains part of the team's plan, but Stephen did acknowledge that the contract needs to be discussed. Bryant will turn 30 in November and has averaged only 3.9 catches for 53.6 yards in 38 games the past three years. He had three straight seasons with at least 88 catches, 1,233 yards and 12 touchdowns from 2012 to 2014, averaging 5.7 catches for 82 yards per game during that stretch.