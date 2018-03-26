Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Still needs to discuss contract

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Allen Hurns wasn't signed as a replacement for Bryant, also noting that the team still needs to talk to the 29-year-old wideout about his contract, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The recent addition of Hurns and Deonte Thompson has given rise to speculation Bryant could be released if he doesn't accept a pay cut. Stephen and Jerry Jones both said in January that Bryant is part of the plan for 2018, and while the contract situation is unresolved, it does seem the Cowboys still intend to keep Bryant. Monday's revelation that Williams is recovering from a broken foot adds further context to the recent signings, on top of the fact that Bryant, Williams and Beasley are all coming off disappointing seasons. Per OverTheCap, Bryant is scheduled for cap hits of $16.5 million in both 2018 and 2019, with the Cowboys able to save up to $12.5 million against the 2018 cap if he's traded or released. Should Bryant refuse a pay cut, the Cowboys could push more of his cap charge into 2019 by converting some of his base salary into a bonus, or they could discuss an extension. Both options are sub-optimal, considering Bryant has averaged only 3.9 catches for 53.6 yards in 38 games the past three seasons. Barring a pay cut, it only makes sense for the Cowboys to keep Bryant if they truly believe he'll return to peak form.