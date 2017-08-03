Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Unavailable Thursday
Bryant won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus the Cardinals, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Cowboys have been given an extra exhibition game this year and will thus hold out most of the starting lineup, including Bryant, Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott. With Bryant on the sideline, quarterbacks Kellen Moore and Luke McCown will be left with the likes of Brice Butler, Noah Brown and Andy Jones, among others, at wideout.
