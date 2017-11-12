Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Won't have limitations Sunday

Bryant (knee/ankle) is expected to be a "full go" Sunday in Atlanta, Ed Werder reports.

With Ezekiel Elliott beginning his six-game suspension, Bryant is easily the most-talented skill-position player at Dak Prescott's disposal moving forward. Bryant has yet to reach the 100-yard threshold this season, but the absence of Elliott may force the Cowboys offense to the air more often against the Falcons' 10th-ranked pass defense.