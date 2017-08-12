Cowboys' Dez Bryant: Won't play Saturday

Bryant won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, NFL Network's Alex Flanagan reports.

Along with Bryant, the Cowboys will also rest Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Cole Beasley and Jason Witten in what appears to be a precautionary move designed to prevent their proven offensive stalwarts from taking unnecessary risks this early in the preseason. His next to chance to see game action will come Aug. 19 against the Colts.