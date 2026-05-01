The Cowboys signed Richardson as an undrafted free agent Friday.

Richardson spent five years in the Big 12 for Oklahoma State and Baylor before transferring to Tulsa in 2025. The running back's best Big 12 season was in 2022, where he capped out at 543 yards and eight touchdowns on 149 rushes. In 2025, Richardson dominated the American conference with 1,065 yards and five touchdowns on 212 rushes over 12 games. The back could provide some depth value to the Cowboys' corps, but it seems like his athleticism may not translate to the NFL level.