Ezeiruaku (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Ezeiruaku didn't play against the 49ers in Week 10 due to an ankle injury. He's avoided an injury tag for Week 11 after logging a full practice Friday, and his return means less rotational snaps at the edge rusher position will be available for James Houston and Von Miller. Ezeiruaku has 32 tackles (16 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble across nine regular-season games.