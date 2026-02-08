Ezeiruaku totaled 40 tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and forced a fumble over 17 games during the 2025-26 regular season.

Ezeiruaku was a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and filled a key role for Dallas' defense in his first pro campaign. The Boston College product logged a defensive snap count over 50 percent in 12 of the Cowboys' final 13 games, with the exception being Week 18 against the Giants. Ezeiruaku figures to take on a similarly significant role next season and will look to grow as a pass rusher after notching a modest 2.0 sacks as a rookie.