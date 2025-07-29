Ezeiruaka has been the standout of the Cowboys' edge rusher group through the early part of training camp, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

With Micah Parsons not practicing while he waits for a contract extension, additional reps have opened up for players like Ezeiruaku, and the Boston College product is taking advantage. Selected 44th overall in the 2025 Draft, Ezeiruaku led the ACC with 16.5 sacks in his senior season, and his athleticism and aggressiveness seem to be a good fit for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' scheme. "It's not a lot of thinking," Ezeiruaku said Saturday. "Some coaches can overcomplicate things sometimes. [In this defense], there's not a lot of thinking. We're going straight and we're attacking the ball." The rookie joins a young but potentially dangerous pass-rush group that includes fellow second-round picks Marshawn Kneeland (2024) and Sam Williams (2022), along with Parsons and veteran Dante Fowler.