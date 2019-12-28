Play

Olumba has been promoted to the Cowboys' active roster, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Olumba has spent the majority of the last two seasons on the team's practice squad. He has been promoted to the 53-man-roster in order to help provide depth at cornerback.

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends