Wilson agreed Tuesday to re-sign with the Cowboys on a three-year deal worth up to $24 million with $13.5 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Wilson bounced back from an injury-plagued 2021 and posted a career-best campaign in 2022, totaling 101 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception across 17 regular-season appearances. The 2019 sixth-round pick parlayed his strong play into a sizable payday and should be a quality IDP option again in 2023. Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker (thumb) are both under contract through 2023, but as long as Wilson is healthy, he should be able to carve out a solid role in Dallas' stacked secondary.