Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Another pick in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
Wilson recorded six tackles (five solo) and an interception in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.
The pick was Wilson's second in the last five games, a stretch in which he's made a splash in IDP formats with 34 tackles as well. With the Dallas defense flailing this season and unable to get off the field most of the time, there should be plenty of opportunities for the veteran safety to continue piling up stats.