Wilson (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Wilson didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness and was listed as questionable for the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day matchup. However, he'll be able to play through the issue against the Giants. Over his last two games, he's tallied nine tackles (seven solo).
