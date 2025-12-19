Wilson (knee/hip) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was limited in each of the first two practices of Week 16 prep due to knee and hip injuries, but he has been given the green light to play Sunday after logging a full practice Friday. The 2019 sixth-rounder has tallied 19 tackles (12 solo), two pass defenses and one forced fumble across the five games since the Cowboys' Week 10 bye.