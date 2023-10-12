Wilson (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Wilson sustained an ankle injury in Week 5 at San Francisco, but it was evidently minor, as he now seems good to go for Week 6. He should resume a sizeable role in Dallas' defensive backfield Monday at the Chargers.
