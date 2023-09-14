Wilson (calf) was a limited participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Jets, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, it's the first time Wilson has been seen in pads since January. He appears to be nearing a return from his calf strain, but will probably need to log a full practice Friday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into the Cowboys' matchup versus the Jets in Week 2.