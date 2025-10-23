Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Back on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (elbow) did not practice Wednesday, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Wilson suffered the injury in Week 6, but he managed to play through it Sunday against the Commanders. He worked in limited fashion last Wednesday, so it's unclear if the injury worsened or if the Cowboys are just opting to give Wilson additional rest.
