Wilson recorded a team-high 11 tackles (six solo) and added an interception in a Week 17 win over the Lions.

The fifth-year safety reached double-digit tackles for the second straight game as he moves back into a leading role in Dan Quinn's defense. The INT was Wilson's first of the season and the fourth of his career, and he's coming on strong down the stretch with 48 tackles over the last six games. With the Cowboys looking to lock up the NFC East title with a win in Week 18 over the Commanders, Wilson and the rest of the defensive starters should see their usual workloads.