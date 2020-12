Wilson recorded eight tackles (six solo) and an interception in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

After missing the last two games due to a groin strain, Wilson returned to action and put together another impressive IDP performance that included his first career INT. The second-year safety has 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, plus Sunday's pick, in nine games since moving into the starting lineup in Week 4.