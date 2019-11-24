Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Can't knock illness
Wilson (illness) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Wilson didn't suit up in practice Thursday or Friday due to the ailment, and as evidenced by this news, couldn't knock the illness in time to suit up. Darian Thompson is expected to see some extra snaps providing depth in the secondary for Week 12 in Wilson's absence.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Listed as questionable•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Out again Week 2•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Out for opener•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Expects to practice next week•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Goes down with ankle injury•
