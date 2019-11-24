Play

Wilson (illness) won't suit up in Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Wilson didn't suit up in practice Thursday or Friday due to the ailment, and as evidenced by this news, couldn't knock the illness in time to suit up. Darian Thompson is expected to see some extra snaps providing depth in the secondary for Week 12 in Wilson's absence.

