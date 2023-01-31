Wilson recorded 101 tackles (77 solo), including five sacks, across 17 regular-season games in 2022. He added two passes defended with one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The fourth-year safety had trouble staying healthy in 2021, but he avoided injuries the following year and emerged as a true IDP star in defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's aggressive scheme. It was good time for Wilson to post career highs in tackles and sacks too, as he's an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The Cowboys have some depth at safety with both Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker under contract through 2023, but the team may make re-signing Wilson a priority given how good a fit he is for Quinn's defense.