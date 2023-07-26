Wilson was carted off the field after suffering an injury to what looked to be his right calf Wednesday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

After leading Dallas in tackles and signing a new three-year extension in March, Wilson was carted off the field at camp. The Cowboys staff took x-rays of his right calf once he made it away from the field. Last season was the best of the veteran safety's career, tallying 101 tackles, 5.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. The extent of his injury is unknown for the time being.