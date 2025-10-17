Wilson (elbow) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson picked up an injury during the Cowboys' Week 7 loss to the Panthers, which limited him in the first two practices of the week. He practiced without restrictions Friday, and the 2019 sixth-rounder has been given the green light to play in Sunday's home contest. Wilson has 35 tackles (20 solo) and three pass defenses (two interceptions) through the first six games of the regular season.