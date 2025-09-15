Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Comes up big in OT win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson recorded six tackles and an interception in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants.
After managing only one tackle in the Cowboys' opener, Wilson made a much bigger impact in Week 2, with his INT on a deep Russell Wilson pass in OT setting up Brandon Aubrey's game-winning field goal. Wilson the safety racked up at least 80 tackles in three straight seasons coming into 2025, and he'll be a key part of the second once again.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Minimal production against Eagles•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Reliable contributor in 2024•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Limited to open week•