Wilson recorded eight tackles (four solo) and recovered a fumble Sunday in a Week 9 loss to the Falcons.

Wilson finished second on Dallas in stops behind Eric Kendricks in the defeat. The safety also made a big play with a second-quarter fumble recovery on a sack of Kirk Cousins, but the Cowboys couldn't convert a key fourth down on their ensuing drive. Wilson's eight tackles Sunday were a season high, and he's totaled 43 total stops through eight games on the campaign.