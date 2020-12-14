Coach Mike McCarthy is hopeful that Wilson (groin) will be able to resume practice participation Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wilson sat out his second consecutive game Sunday against the Bengals, though it now appears the 2019 sixth-round draft choice may be trending towards an appearance in the near future. The Texas A&M standout suited up for the Cowboys' first 11 matchups of the season while recording seven straight starts between Weeks 5 and 12. He remains without an interception but has recorded three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 2.5 sacks from his strong safety position.