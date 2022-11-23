Wilson didn't practice Wednesday and is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Wilson landed on the injury report Wednesday as a non-participant due to an illness and is in danger of missing the Thanksgiving day matchup. If he's sidelined, Malik Hooker and Israel Mukuamu would be strong candidates for increased roles.
