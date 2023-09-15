Wilson (calf) is doubtful for Dallas' game against the Jets on Sunday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Wilson is still working back from a calf injury suffered in July that's already caused him to miss the team's first game. If the 28-year-old is unable to go Sunday, Malik Hooker will likely get the start for the second week in a row after logging five tackles (three solo) versus the Giants.
