Wilson (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Wilson missed Tuesday's game against the Ravens due to his groin injury, and he's now facing the challenge of getting healthy on a short week, The second-year pro still hasn't resumed practicing, which could be an indication that he's trending in the wrong direction.
