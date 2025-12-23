default-cbs-image
Wilson (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Wilson exited Sunday's loss to the Chargers with an eye injury, but it's the hip that's continuing to ail him. Wilson has played through the hip issue in recent weeks and appears to be on track to play Thursday against the Commanders.

