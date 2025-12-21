default-cbs-image
Wilson (eye) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, per AllDLLS.com.

Wilson appeared to suffer the injury in the second half after a hard collision with Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden. Markquese Bell will see more snaps at safety for as long as Wilson is out of the game.

