Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Exits with eye injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (eye) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, per AllDLLS.com.
Wilson appeared to suffer the injury in the second half after a hard collision with Chargers rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden. Markquese Bell will see more snaps at safety for as long as Wilson is out of the game.
