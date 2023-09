Coach Mike McCarthy expects Wilson (calf) to participate in Saturday's walkthrough ahead of Sunday night's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Cowboys aren't going to have an actual practice Saturday, a mere 24 hours before their Week 1 opener, but McCarthy expects WIlson to log a limited session for it. Wilson was officially DNP this week and has been sidelined since going down with the injury in late July.