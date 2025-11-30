Wilson finished with five tackles (two solo) and a forced fumble in Thursday's 31-28 win over the Chiefs.

The safety also played on more than 80 percent of the defensive snaps for the third straight game since returning from an elbow injury that forced him to miss two contests. Wilson has been on the field for most of Dallas' defensive snaps this season when healthy. He has 49 tackles (30 solo), four pass breakups, including two interceptions, and now a forced fumble on the year.