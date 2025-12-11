default-cbs-image
Wilson (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice,Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson played 95 percent of defensive snaps in last Thursday's loss to the Lions, where he picked up the knee injury he spent just one practice with. After a limited session Wednesday, the strong safety was able to upgrade to a full participant and is cleared of any injury designation for this Sunday's game against the Vikings.

