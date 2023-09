Wilson (calf) was a full participant at the Cowboys' practice Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wilson appears ready to go ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals after missing the first two games of the season with a calf injury. His return will likely push Malik Hooker into a backup role at free safety moving forward. Wilson recorded a career-high 101 tackles, including five sacks, while appearing in all 17 games for the Cowboys in 2022.