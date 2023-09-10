Wilson (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Wilson was doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so it isn't very surprising to see him unavailable for the Cowboys' regular-season opener. Malik Hooker (illness) is available and should see an increase in playing time against the Giants.
