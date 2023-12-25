Wilson recorded a team-high 12 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 22-20 loss to the Dolphins.

The fifth-year safety reached double-digit tackles for the first time this season. Wilson would need a huge finish to the season to produce 100-plus tackles again, as he has 72 with two games to go, but he's in strong form with 37 stops, plus one pass defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over the last five contests.