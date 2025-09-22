default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson recorded seven tackles (four solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

The veteran safety tied linebacker Jack Sanborn for the team lead in tackles in a blowout loss. The Cowboys' secondary has been one of the worst units in the league so far this season, but that hasn't impacted Wilson's IDP value -- over the last two games he's compiled 13 tackles and two passes defended, including one interception.

More News