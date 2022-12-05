Wilson recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) including a sack in Sunday's win over the Colts.
The Cowboys' defense took control of the game in the second half, winding up with three sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, but Wilson led the team in tackles. It's the second time this season the safety's hit double digits in a game, and he now has a career-high 79 tackles in addition to a career-high four sacks.
