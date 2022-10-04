Wilson recorded nine tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 25-10 win over the Commanders.
Wilson has totaled 28 tackles and one sack while playing every defensive snap for the Cowboys over the past three weeks. The fourth-year safety has emerged as a viable IDP option and will look to continue his strong play against the Rams in Week 5.
