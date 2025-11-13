Wilson (elbow) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Wilson did not play in the Cowboys Week 8 loss to the Broncos nor the Week 9 loss to the Cardinals due to an elbow injury he sustained against the Commanders in Week 7. After resting up during the Cowboys' bye, the starting strong safety returned for Thursday's practice in a limited capacity and looks to be trending up. If the 30-year-old veteran can string together two more practices Friday and Saturday he has a chance to suit up for his first game since Week 7.