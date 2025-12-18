Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Limited to open Week 16 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (knee/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.
Wilson was able to play through a knee injury during the Cowboys' Week 15 loss, when he logged three solo tackles and one pass defense. He's still working through the knee issue and also appears to be working through a hip injury, though his ability to practice Wednesday in a limited capacities indicates that both injuries aren't considered long-term concerns. Wilson has two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Full participant Thursday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Limited by knee injury•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Upgrades to full participation•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Still dealing with neck issue•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Forces fumble in win•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Past neck issue•