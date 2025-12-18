Wilson (knee/hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Wilson was able to play through a knee injury during the Cowboys' Week 15 loss, when he logged three solo tackles and one pass defense. He's still working through the knee issue and also appears to be working through a hip injury, though his ability to practice Wednesday in a limited capacities indicates that both injuries aren't considered long-term concerns. Wilson has two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.