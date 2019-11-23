Play

Wilson is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots due to an illness, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was a non-participant at Thursday and Friday's practice and is looking like a true game-time decision come Sunday. Darian Thompson could see some extra snaps providing depth in the secondary if he is ultimately unable to give it a go.

