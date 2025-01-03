Wilson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Wilson was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough and had the same practice participation Thursday. He would avoid an injury designation heading into Sunday's regular-season finale against the Commanders were he able to practice in full Friday. Wilson has recorded 80 tackles (42 solo), including 3.5 sacks, five pass defenses (including one interception), two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games this season.