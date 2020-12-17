Wilson (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Wilson returned to practice after sitting out last week, providing a decent chance to return to the lineup after missing last week's win over the Bengals. If he's able to play, Wilson's an intriguing IDP option, as he's posted 19 tackles, a half sack and two forced fumbles over the past two games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Could be back practicing this week•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Ruled out Week 14•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Draws questionable tag•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Still sitting out•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Questionable for Week 13•