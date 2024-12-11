Share Video

Wilson totaled nine tackles (five solo), with 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during Dallas' loss to the Bengals on Monday.

Wilson had one of his best outings of the campaign despite the loss as his nine tackles served as a new season high for the 29-year-old. Wilson also managed to force a fumble, a feat he's now accomplished twice across the past three weeks.

