Wilson totaled nine tackles (five solo), with 0.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during Dallas' loss to the Bengals on Monday.
Wilson had one of his best outings of the campaign despite the loss as his nine tackles served as a new season high for the 29-year-old. Wilson also managed to force a fumble, a feat he's now accomplished twice across the past three weeks.
More News
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Contributes eight stops in defeat•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Tallies sack in blowout loss•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Intercepts pass in loss to Saints•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Still in starting role•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Solid numbers in 2023•
-
Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: Big day in win over Detroit•