Wilson did not practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Wilson was on the field for 77 of 82 defensive snaps (93.9 percent) during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets, finishing with eight tackles (three solo). The 2019 sixth-rounder appears to have sustained an elbow injury in the process, and he'll have to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days in order to have a chance at playing against the Panthers on Sunday. Juanyeh Thomas is working through an ankle injury, so Alijah Clark and Markquese Bell could see increased snaps at safety if Wilson or Thomas are unable to play against Carolina.